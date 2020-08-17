Here is Why Austin Powers is Trending on Twitter
Businesswoman and former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett quickly caught the attention of Austin Powers fans online today after a previous outfit she wore on a television appearance began to make the rounds on Twitter. To put it lightly, the clothes she wore for that particular interview looked very close to the Mike Myers character's trademark look. After a story was written about her on a fringe far-right website with the same photo, the comparisons caught enough steam that "Austin Powers" began to trend on the social media site. Though most of the tweets featuring the keyword were a variation of people asking about why it was happening, some took it at as an opportunity to reminisce on the series and its many jokes. We've collected some of the best below!
The three films in the Austin Powers series have brought in $876.3 million at the worldwide box office, with the second movie Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me bringing in $312 million of that full total. That film when adjusted for inflation would put it at $485.23 million in 2020 money. It was the tenth highest grossing movie of 1999, but its numbers now would rival modern blockbusters like Bumblebee and The Greatest Showman.
Myers previously teased a fourth film starring the International Man of Mystery back in 2018 but another sequel has yet to arrive in theaters. Should that film eventually happen though, there's a prime joke to be made from Valerie Jarrett's wardrobe.
oh behave!
prevnext
oh behave! Valerie Jarrett vs Austin Powers ... groovy baby! pic.twitter.com/Z06fJGr2DS— 𝒢𝒾𝓃𝒶 🎶 🎶 🎶 (@0pinion8d) August 17, 2020
Since it's trending for some reason
prevnext
Since Austin Powers is trending for some reason, I just want to remind everyone that (though fictional) even one of the most sex-driven characters ever written set a proper example of consent. pic.twitter.com/NtZ2VNC1Ew— Allysin Kay (@Sienna) August 17, 2020
when I saw Austin Powers trending
prevnext
Me when I saw Austin Powers trending. pic.twitter.com/qlNRc3JB63— The Ryan.T Show📺 (@TheRyanTShow) August 17, 2020
Ask three times
prevnext
ask three times and this dude will tell you why austin powers is trending pic.twitter.com/4Jc0Oy4gmy— Ivan Arguello (@ivanajokealot) August 17, 2020
It better not be because they found a rocket that’s shaped like
prevnext
Idk why Austin powers is trending, but it better not be because they found a rocket that’s shaped like a mans....— Salem Sabertooth (@AlphaWrecker224) August 17, 2020
The reason definitely did not disappoint
prevnext
I was so curious at why Austin Powers was trending. The reason definitely did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/cjxsO7Vv90— Ashley Keenan (@AshleyBKeenan) August 17, 2020
why
prevnext
Lol why is Austin Powers trending pic.twitter.com/nfLz5ibpsG— Anthony (@the_otherantman) August 17, 2020
Oh behave
prevnext
With great Austin Powers, comes great “Oh behave, baby”— Lou Bega Jr. (@LouBegaJr) August 17, 2020
The official novelization of Austin Powers
prevnext
with austin powers trending, heres a reminder of the novelization pic.twitter.com/lEUKf1IXg4— Awfully Confused Takeo (@MrTacoBelmonto) August 17, 2020
When you find out why
prev
When you find out why Austin Powers is trending... pic.twitter.com/wMT0lJlUlW— Mr. Lurk (@biglurk76) August 17, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.