Here is Why Austin Powers is Trending on Twitter

Businesswoman and former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett quickly caught the attention of Austin Powers fans online today after a previous outfit she wore on a television appearance began to make the rounds on Twitter. To put it lightly, the clothes she wore for that particular interview looked very close to the Mike Myers character's trademark look. After a story was written about her on a fringe far-right website with the same photo, the comparisons caught enough steam that "Austin Powers" began to trend on the social media site. Though most of the tweets featuring the keyword were a variation of people asking about why it was happening, some took it at as an opportunity to reminisce on the series and its many jokes. We've collected some of the best below!

The three films in the Austin Powers series have brought in $876.3 million at the worldwide box office, with the second movie Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me bringing in $312 million of that full total. That film when adjusted for inflation would put it at $485.23 million in 2020 money. It was the tenth highest grossing movie of 1999, but its numbers now would rival modern blockbusters like Bumblebee and The Greatest Showman.

Myers previously teased a fourth film starring the International Man of Mystery back in 2018 but another sequel has yet to arrive in theaters. Should that film eventually happen though, there's a prime joke to be made from Valerie Jarrett's wardrobe.