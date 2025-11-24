Wicked: For Good’s Dorothy Fully Revealed, Actress Breaks Silence on Oz Role

Ever since the first Wicked premiered last year, the hit musical movie has flirted with its connections to the classic The Wizard of Oz story, including the reveal of Dorothy Gale from Kansas on her journey down the Yellow Brick Road. A tease of the character appeared in the original, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo, but Wicked: For Good teased the Kansas-native’s arrival in Oz in major ways. That said, since there’s already a major movie (and book series) about Dorothy’s time in Oz, she’s largely hidden from view in the hit sequel film, despite appearing in multiple scenes in Wicked: For Good.

It makes sense why Dorothy is absent from the camera’s gaze in Wicked: For Good, the story here is about Glinda and Elphaba rather than her (plus, we’ve seen her story play out more than once before). That said, fans can’t help but wonder what Dorothy really looks like in the movie since the film goes out of its way to tease her presence but never show her face. Now, the actress who played Dorothy in the film has taken to social media to break her silence on the role and reveal her full costume from the movie.

Wicked: For Good’s Dorothy Actress Breaks Silence in Full Costume Reveal

Over the weekend, actress and performer Beth Weaver took to Instagram to open up about her performance in the film and fully reveal herself. Weaver’s role in Wicked and Wicked: For Good marked her feature film debut, having mostly worked on the stage in musicals and theater, including Oklahoma!, Broken Wings the Musical, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

For Wicked fans that spent the entirety of Wicked: For Good wondering what Dorothy looks like in the movie, wonder no more, as Weaver revealed behind-the-scenes images from her time in Oz, shouting out her fellow troops on the Yellow Brick Road, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and Omari Bernard (the on-set performer for The Lion). Weaver also thanked the team at Universal, her agency, the costume and hair & make-up teams, and director Jon Chu as well. Spoilers for Wicked: For Good can be found in some of these images so, spoiler warning!

“This has been a life changing experience, it’s changed me in so many ways and most importantly, for good,” Weaver wrote. “It’s been an honour to carry the legacy of the brilliant women before me who have stepped into these shoes, and embarked on the yellow brick road. I hope I have made them proud. Thank you for the sheer volume of love, kind messages and support from all of my friends and family and the glorious wicked fans, I love you all so much! Lots of love, your friend, Dorothy. 🩵🌈”

The success of Wicked: For Good has been monumental for Universal Pictures. Not only did the first film bring in $756 million globally, but it also secured a Best Picture nomination and won two other Oscars. The sequel is already on track to have a tremendous box office run, with a global weekend haul of $226 million and an upcoming holiday season with limited competition for it beyond Disney’s Zootopia 2. If the success of For Good can match is predecessor, there will be immense pressure to follow it up with another movie in some form, and who knows, maybe we could see Weaver return as Dorothy for an all-new story.

