Wicked’s Future After For Good Just Got A Major Update (But Don’t Expect Glinda and Elphaba)

Wicked: For Good has finally arrived in theaters, delivering the closing chapter of Elphaba and Glinda’s grand adventure of self-discovery, tragedy, love, and friendship. The film is set to be a powerhouse at the box office, and one might assume that sequels would be on the way as a result. That’s not really the case though, as Wicked: For Good effectively closes out Glinda and Elphaba’s story, but a promising new update has revealed that a new project could continue the franchise.

In an interview with The Ankler, Wicked’s music producer and writer Stephen Schwartz revealed what the future may hold for the franchise, and while he confirmed that Glinda and Elphaba’s story feels complete, he is working with original Wicked book writer and Wicked co-screenwriter Winnie Holzman on a project in the Wicked Universe, but it’s not a sequel.

When asked about the Wicked franchise’s future and sequels to Wicked, Schwartz said, “If there were a right idea, but I’m just not sure that that right idea exists. What I will tell you without giving away too much is that Winnie Holzman and I are doing some work right now on ideas that aren’t a sequel to Wicked, because I think the Glinda and Elphaba story feels complete — but there are other aspects that could be explored.

“Gregory Maguire, the original Wicked novelist, has several books, for example. But there’s another idea that Winnie and I are discussing: not a sequel, but an adjunct. Let me put it that way,” Schwartz said.

As for a direct sequel to Wicked and Wicked: For Good, Schwartz shut the door on that unless there’s a true justification for the story to exist outside of just being another way to bring in money at the box office. “If someone could think of a continuation of the story that seemed to have a justification beyond simply making money, of course,” Schwartz said. “As far as right now, no one has yet presented an idea that I’ve heard that would justify such a thing.”

Later in the discussion, it was brought up that any of the characters could have their own movie, and that’s part of the fun of a world like this. “Well, that’s the point. It is a vibrant world — like the Star Wars universe has yielded so many adjacent projects, some of which are truly excellent in their own right. And don’t forget that L. Frank Baum didn’t just write The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. There were many subsequent books,” Schwartz said.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for the Wicked franchise, but while there doesn’t seem to be a direct sequel happening anytime soon, it is good to know the world of Wicked could very well continue in some shape or form on the big screen.

