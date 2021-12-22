Wicked Director Stephen Daldry Exits Live-Action Adaptation 

✖

It seems like Wicked is having trouble finding magic behind the scenes. The hit musical has no shortage of fans worldwide, and its popularity prompted Universal to secure rights for a live-action take on the project. Now, after lingering in development for years, it seems the director attached to Wicked is exiting the project.

The report comes from Deadline as the trade says Stephen Daldry has exited Wicked. The decision came after the studio reportedly wanted to move forward with Wicked sooner than Daldry was comfortable with. It also seems stage space is hard to come by in London given the number of film and television projects happening overseas. This was a concern for Daldry, and it helped the director see his need to leave the project.

According to the project, Daldry's exit from Wicked is entirely amicable. The decision has put Universal back on the hunt for a new helm as the live-action musical needs a director as soon as possible. Obviously, the project is a desirable one given the notoriety of Wicked, and Universal is hoping to begin production in stride. Currently, Deadline suggests the studio is eying a late 2021 start date for production.

As for the rest of the creative team, Wicked will remain mostly the same. Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman both worked on the film's script. The former wrote songs for the hit musical while Holzman has a background in writing novels. Marc Platt is slated to produce the film as well.

There is no word on who might assume the helm as director, but Universal is sure to find talent soon. Back when the Wicked adaptation was announced in 2010, major directors like Ryan Murphy and JJ Abrams were all said to be vying for the director's chain. If Steven Spielberg or other top-tier directors were to approach Universal now, there is no doubt Wicked would plant roots ASAP.

What do you think about this project's development? Do you think it will ever see the light of day?