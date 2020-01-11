Will Smith Says He Could Potentially Put Out Another Album

Will Smith is still one of the most recognizable faces in the world and will re-enter theaters with Bad Boys for Life very soon. But, the superstar told TMZ that he hasn’t closed the door on resurrecting another part of his storied career, rapping again. Smith told the photographer that he could never say never. (Is that a fun reference to his son’s hit with Justin Beiber from years back?) At any rate, as the video states, it’s been 20 years since Willenium and the people want to know if he’s going to pick back up where he left off with Lost and Found back in 2005. The NFL used “Switch” in a promo during Philadelphia’s game just last weekend after all. So, it seems like why not try for another album, it’s not like any of the other projects he’s undertaken lately have been colossal bombs. (Even projects like Gemini Man and Bright have ardent defenders online)

Before any of that music stuff can go down, Bad Boys for Life has to release. Smith has been in a reflective mood and even mused about some of the other mega-franchises that he’s been a part of over the years. Men in Black was a big moment for him as an actor and the superstar revealed that he wishes that he could make audiences forget one of the sequels this week. He told Jimmy Fallon that he isn’t interested in just doing sequels for the sake of sequels. Hence why Bad Boys for Life took so long to release.

“What we tried to do, that was really critical and important to me, is not try to just do the old movies again,” Smith gestured towards 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II. “You had to take into consideration the time, had to take into consideration how the characters would have grown. And the reason it took so long is because I didn’t want to make it just as a cash grab. You know, ‘Hey, everybody loves sequels, let’s just do a sequel.’”

He added, “”I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels. You know, I wasn’t happy with the Men in Black sequel. I’m going to keep it real: sometimes I say ‘y’all are gonna love it,’ and y’all not gonna love it,” he said with a laugh. “You know, ’cause sometimes I’ve seen it, and I know y’all not gonna love it, but it’s an expensive movie. But this time…it is so good.“