Will Smith Shares First Look at ‘Bad Boys for Lif3’ Script

Bad Boys for Lif3 is officially in development, after fans have had to wait fifteen years for the long-awaited threequel to arrive. Well, some fans may still be skeptical that Bad Boys 3 is happening – but that skepticism will be hard to maintain, now that franchise star Will Smith is sharing the first look at the film’s script – or rather, scripts:

View this post on Instagram Day 1. I’ll keep y’all posted A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jan 6, 2019 at 5:45pm PST

As you can see above, Bad Boys for Lif3 is starting day 1 of production right now. It looks like the first step will be getting the cast together for a table read, based on the way these scripts are about to get distributed.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have assembled quite a cast for the film, including the return of principle trio Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix) as Captain Howard. Newcomers to the franchise will be Vanessa Hudgens , Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Jacob Scipio (Hunter Killer), and Paola Núñez (The Son).

The premise of Bad Boys for Lif3 reportedly will see the Miami P.D. team taking on a new drug cartel lord – one who sets his sights on assassinating on team member in particular: “the new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Will Smith).”

The first big twist that fans have seemed to notice is the mention of this mysterious “mother” character. It seems as though Jacob Scipio’s Armando Armas won’t be the true shot-caller of the cartel, and will instead take his marching orders from La Madre. It will be interesting to learn why Mrs. Armas wants Mike Lowrey dead so bad, as well as confirmation on who is playing her. Right now, actress Jaies Baptiste is a possible candidate, as we don’t yet know firm details on her character.

Another big twist seemingly waiting in the wings of Bad Boys for Lif3 are the roles played by Paola Nuñez and Vanessa Hudgens. Nuñez is said to be playing “Rite,” who is “the tough and funny criminal psychologist who is the newly appointed head of AMMO and Mike’s former girlfriend- and the one who got away.” Meanwhile, Hudgens is said to be playing a member of the new police squad, but could there be more there? Could Mike Lowrey find out there’s a connection there he never knew about? Could he suddenly find himself being a family man just like Marcus?

We’ll find out when Bad Boys for Lif3 hits theaters on January 17, 2020.