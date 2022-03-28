The Academy Issues Statement That It Does Not Condone Violence After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Following the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during last night’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has stated via Twitter that it does not condone violence. Smith stood up from his seat during the live broadcast of the awards on Sunday, marching onto the stage to slap Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The Academy’s statement reads, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

Rock joked about Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head, implying she was ready for a new G.I. Jane movie. Pinkett-Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1508310547564953606

The confrontation occurred before the Academy awarded Smith the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard. During his acceptance speech, he shared advice given to him by Denzel Washington in the moments following the incident, “At your highest moment be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you,” and apologized to the Academy and the other nominees, though not to Rock, who has not filed charges against Smith:

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who is one of the most strongest, most delicate people I’ve ever met.”

Smith continued, “I got to protect Saniyya [Sidney] and Demi [Singleton], the two actresses that played Venus and Serena. I’m being called on in my life to love people. And to protect people. And to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you. You gotta a smile, and you gotta pretend like that’s okay.

“I want to apologize to the Academy and I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees — this is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying about winning an award…it’s about being able to shine light.”