‘Wonder Park’ Teasers Introduce The Main Characters

Wonder Park released a brand new trailer to debut during Super Bowl 53 earlier this evening, and it sure didn’t disappoint. The collaborative effort between Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Animation Studios is set to follow June (Brianna Denski) as she helps a group of animals take down the villainous chimpanzombies.

That sounds pretty gnarly, right?

To coincide with the release of their Super Bowl television spot, Paramount/Nickelodeon also released a set of short clips diving into the individual characters in the movie from June — the main character — the Peanuts the ride-building monkey and more.

Not only will the feature-length Wonder Park debut in just over one month, but it is also set to get its own show on Nickelodeon in the weeks following the movie’s box office run. That marks the third film-to-show transition for the channel behind Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and Barnyard.

The movie features Brianna Denski in her first major role and the likes of John Oliver, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, and David Cross as an ensemble voice cast.

Wonder Park hit theaters on March 15th.

June (Brianna Denski)

Boomer (Ken Hudson Campbell)

Steve (John Oliver)

Peanut (Norbert Leo Butz)

Gus & Cooper (Kenan Thompson & Ken Jeong)

Greta (Mila Kunis)

Voice by Mila Kunis, Greta is a warthog that serves as the boss of Wonderland. While most bosses in movies and television are shown in a poor light, it appears Greta will fit right in with her employees.