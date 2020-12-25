How Wonder Woman 1984’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Compares to Other DCEU Movies

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, where the superhero sequel is streaming for a limited time alongside other Wonder Woman-starring DC Extended Universe entries Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. How does it compare to the rest of the DC universe? The ninth movie in the DCEU canon that launched with Man of Steel in 2013, the Wonder Woman sequel lassoed an early 88% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes last week before dropping to 69% — putting WW84 in danger of losing its "certified fresh" distinction on the review aggregator website.

WW84 will no longer be certified fresh if its score remains consistently below 70%, according to Rotten Tomatoes standards. Should it lose that distinction, WW84 would become the first DCEU movie not designated certified fresh since 2018's Aquaman.

As of December 25, WW84 has the fourth-best Rotten Tomatoes score at 69%, behind 2017's Wonder Woman (93% certified fresh), 2019's Shazam! (90% certified fresh), and this year's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (78% certified fresh). Aquaman is presently the only DCEU entry to earn a fresh score (65%) without achieving the certified fresh designation.

The Warner Bros.-owned DCEU hasn't released a rotten-scored picture since Justice League in 2017, where the superhero ensemble received a 40% approval from critics. Other entries to receive rotten scores include Man of Steel (56% rotten), 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (28% rotten), and Suicide Squad (26% rotten), which remains the lowest-rated DCEU movie since its release four years ago.

In terms of Rotten Tomatoes audience scores, WW84 and Harley Quinn tie for third place at 78%. The first Wonder Woman is the DCEU's highest-rated crowd-pleaser at 84%, followed by Shazam! (82%), WW84 and Harley, Man of Steel (75%), Aquaman (74%), Justice League (71%), and Batman v Superman (62%). All are positive except for Suicide Squad, which again comes in last with a 59% and an overturned popcorn bucket.

Starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine, Wonder Woman 1984 is now in theaters and on HBO Max for a limited time only. Gadot's Wonder Woman returns in Zack Snyder's Justice League, releasing exclusively on HBO Max in March 2021; Warner Bros. releases its next DCEU entry with the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie and Idris Elba, in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.