Wonder Woman 3 Script Gets Promising Update

Wonder Woman 3 is apparently one step closer to hitting the big screen. On Monday, an extensive report from The Hollywood Reporter broke down the future of the ever-growing DC Films world, amid the ongoing changes at Warner Bros. Discovery. In addition to the next few years of films, and projects that are only in early talks of being in development, the report also sheds light on some scripts that are already being worked on. This includes Wonder Woman 3, which reportedly is expected to have a "scriptment" turned in immediately. This comes after Patty Jenkins, who has worked as director and co-writer on both Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, recently teased that she just wrote the final scene of the threequel.

"Where I said that I was only going to do one, then oh my god, I have to do two," Jenkins said during a recent panel appearance at the Matera Film Festival in Italy. "And then, I find myself saying, 'Oh my god, I'm antsy to do three,' And so, even now I say, that's because I always plan a three-movie arc. There is a story that goes through these different movies as a whole. But even now, I just wrote last week the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 and I thought, I might be interested to see what happens next. So, you'll never know. They have asked us to think of ways to do more and it accidentally happens. But you'll never know. I have a lot of other films that I'm excited to do as well. And I love Gal Gadot so that makes it better, too."

When will Wonder Woman 3 come out?

While Wonder Woman 3 does not currently have a release date, there have been some gradual updates about the project since it was first announced to be in the works in late 2020. It has already been hinted that the film will feature the return of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, and Lynda Carter as Asteria.

"We're talking!" Gadot told Forbes earlier this year. "We're actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it's all wheels are working and turning and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it's made."

Are you excited for Wonder Woman 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!