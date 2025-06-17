This DC Hero Deserves a Gritty Reboot From James Gunn

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision for the new DC Universe is rapidly taking shape, promising a diverse tapestry of stories that weave together household names and more obscure characters into a cohesive whole. With projects like the highly anticipated Superman sharing a slate with a future Clayface movie and a Mister Miracle animated series in development, it is clear that the co-CEOs are not shying away from digging deep into DC’s extensive lore. This approach signals that even characters with less mainstream recognition stand a genuine chance of getting the green light, provided the concept is compelling. Furthermore, Gunn’s revelation that metahumans have been known in the DCU for roughly 300 years throws open the doors for narratives set across a vast historical spectrum. Add to this the DCU’s demonstrated tonal flexibility, comfortably housing the hopeful adventures of the Man of Steel alongside the R-rated crass comedy of Peacemaker and the upcoming “True Detective-style” grit of Lanterns, and the possibilities seem boundless.

This carefully constructed environment, with its embrace of diverse characters, historical depth, and varied tones, creates the perfect crucible for revisiting and revitalizing certain figures who have yet to receive their definitive screen adaptation. This makes the DCU an ideal setting to finally deliver a faithful take on one of DC’s most unique anti-heroes: the scarred and surly bounty hunter, Jonah Hex.

Who Is Jonah Hex in DC Comics?

Jonah Hex first rode onto the pages of DC Comics in All-Star Western #10 in 1972, created by writer John Albano and artist Tony DeZuniga. He quickly became one of comics’ most enduring Western antiheroes, defined by his horrific facial disfigurement and his cynical demeanor. A former Confederate soldier during the American Civil War, Hex was betrayed by a fellow soldier after deserting the Confederacy, leading to a confrontation where he was forced to kill his best friend. Plus, his iconic scar was the result of a heated confrontation with an Apache chief whose son Hex had killed in self-defense. The chief branded Hex with a super-heated tomahawk, giving him a scar that reflects his wounded soul.

As a bounty hunter, Jonah Hex operates with a brutal, personal code of honor. He is relentless in pursuit of his targets but often shows a surprising sense of justice, occasionally protecting the innocent or avenging the wronged. His stories are typically set in the unforgiving landscape of the American Old West, filled with bloody gunfights, desperate characters, and moral ambiguity. In addition, Hex is not a superhero in the traditional sense, as he possesses no powers beyond his exceptional marksmanship, tracking skills, and sheer toughness. Over the decades, while primarily a Western character, Hex has occasionally been integrated into the broader DC Universe through time-travel stories, had encounters with modern heroes, but his heart and soul remain firmly planted in the dust and blood of the 19th century.

Jonah Hex’s Hard Journey Through Onscreen Adaptations

Jonah Hex’s distinct look and compelling antihero persona have led to several attempts to bring him to life outside the comic book page, with varying degrees of success. His most high-profile adaptation was the 2010 live-action film Jonah Hex, starring Josh Brolin as the titular bounty hunter. Unfortunately, the movie proved to be a significant critical and commercial disappointment: it struggled with a muddled script, an inconsistent tone that veered awkwardly between gritty Western and ill-defined supernatural thriller, and a runtime that felt rushed and underdeveloped. To make matters worse, the film attempted to imbue Hex with mystical abilities, such as communicating with the dead, which felt out of step with the character’s grounded comic book roots. As a result, many felt Jonah Hex squandered Brolin’s potential in the role and failed to capture the raw essence of the source material.

The Arrowverse provided a more consistent platform for the character, with Johnathon Schaech embodying Jonah Hex across multiple appearances. His primary home was DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, where he debuted in the first season’s “The Magnificent Eight” episode. This established Hex as an old acquaintance of Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and a reliable ally whenever the Legends found themselves in the 19th-century American West. Across all appearances, Schaech consistently delivered on Hex’s gruff demeanor, formidable gunfighting prowess, and cynical worldview. However, the predominantly lighter and ensemble-driven nature of Legends of Tomorrow meant that, while the portrayal was enjoyed by fans, it didn’t fully explore the depths of Hex’s comic book darkness or the brutal realities of his typical storylines.

In stark contrast to the live-action film’s tonal issues, and offering a different flavor than his Arrowverse appearances, Jonah Hex has fared much better in animation. He made memorable appearances in episodes of Batman: The Animated Series and Justice League Unlimited, where his gruff nature and formidable skills were effectively translated. His most acclaimed adaptation is the 2010 DC Showcase: Jonah Hex animated short, part of a series of direct-to-video features. This short, written by veteran comic writer Joe R. Lansdale, delivered a faithful portrayal of Hex (voiced by Thomas Jane) as he tracked down a ruthless outlaw. It captured the violence, the atmosphere, and the character’s unyielding nature in a way the live-action film did not, proving that a compelling Jonah Hex story could be told effectively on screen when adhering to the core strengths of the character.

Why a Gritty Jonah Hex Reboot Is What the DCU Needs

The new DC Universe, with its established 300-year history of metahumans and its willingness to embrace diverse tones, offers an unprecedented opportunity to finally deliver the definitive Jonah Hex adaptation. For instance, a character-driven Western taking cues from the gritty promise of the Lanterns series would allow Hex to thrive. Either through a series or a film, a Jonah Hex project could explore the harsh realities of the post-Civil War American West, seen through the eyes of a deeply flawed but compelling protagonist. Plus, Gunn’s own track record with morally ambiguous characters, such as those in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, demonstrates a knack for balancing violence and engaging storytelling, a sensibility that aligns perfectly with Jonah Hex.

A Jonah Hex project could also explore a period largely untouched by contemporary superhero narratives, providing a unique flavor within the DCU. Instead of involving capes or cosmic threats, its drama would stem from human conflict and the brutal struggle for existence in a lawless land. The fact that metahumans have been known for centuries allows for subtle integrations if desired, laying the groundwork for the evolution of metahumans in America in the DCU’s timeline. In the end, a properly executed Jonah Hex project could be a standout piece in the DCU, proving the universe’s capacity for true genre diversity.

What are your thoughts on a gritty Jonah Hex reboot joining James Gunn's DCU?