Worst Man Wedding Comedy Movie to Star SNL's Pete Davidson and Colin Jost

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are taking their partnership from Saturday Night Live to the big screen. According to a new report from Variety, Davidson and Jost are set to star in Worst Man, an upcoming wedding comedy for Universal Pictures. The film, which is reportedly based on an original idea from Jost, Future Man staff writer Matthew Bass, and Jungleland co-writer Theodore Bressman, follows a soon-to-be-married couple and the family dramatics that ensue just weeks before the wedding. The project is reportedly still in development, as Universal searches for a director.

Universal’s senior executive vice president of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio, and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels will produce the film.

While Jost and Davidson are expected to both return for Saturday Night Live's next season, the report indicates that Worst Man is the beginning of both actors and comedians "pondering their future on the show."

Davidson is earning rave reviews for his role in The King of Staten Island, which recently debuted on Video on Demand. His filmography also includes Hulu's Big Time Adolescence, and a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

"I was in a big, uncomfortable costume," Davidson said of working on The Suicide Squad earlier this month. "I think that would be a big difference [from The King of Staten Island]. I got to hold Glocks and stuff like that."

"They were both really fun to work with, everybody was really open and honest and the cast and crew was just so much fun," Davidson continued. "Honestly, I've been really fortunate and lucky to have great experiences with both films."

Jost - who is currently engaged to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson - has been a co-head writer on SNL for multiple years. His memoir, A Very Punchable Face, is set to be released next month, and he is also set to appear in the upcoming Tom & Jerry live-action/animation hybrid film.

