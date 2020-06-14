The Suicide Squad Star Pete Davidson Teases His Task Force X Costume

✖

We may still be over a year away from the release of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, but it was only a matter of time before those involved in the project started teasing their involvement in one way or another. During the press tour for Universal's The King of Staten Island, Pete Davidson teased his role in the upcoming blockbuster, commenting on how big of a costume he had to wear while carrying around prop Glocks on set.

"I was in a big, uncomfortable costume," the Saturday Night Live star told Yahoo Movies UK. "I think that would be a big difference. I got to hold Glocks and stuff like that."

Davidson was asked to compare the movie with his recently released dramedy and he said he enjoyed working with the cast and crew of both features, adding "They were both really fun to work with, everybody was really open and honest and the cast and crew was just so much fun. Honestly, I've been really fortunate and lucky to have great experiences with both films."

Davidson's costume could be seen in the set photos that ended up leaking last fall. Though little has been revealed about the movie itself, Gunn opened up on some behind the scenes details, including the equipment used in shooting the project.

"We shot #TheSuicideSquad on the Red Ranger Monstro 8K VV, the Red Ranger 8K VV, the Red Weapon 8K VV & we were the first feature film to use the new Red Komodo," Gunn revealed in April. "The Red cameras give the film the intense look we needed & they’re small enough to utilize some new rigs invented for the movie (some descendants of the Stabileye, first used on (Guardians of the Galaxy) Vol 2, later used on the beautiful 1917). So excited about where the look landed."

Davidson joins a star-studded cast that also includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchoir (Ratcatcher), Steve Agee, Idris Elba, John Cena, Flula Borg, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Alcie Braga, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Joaquin Cosio, Mayling Ng, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Jennifer Holland.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

What surprises do you think are in store for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

