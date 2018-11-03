First ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Reactions Arrive Online

Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and some lucky critics and others got the chance to see the film early.

Now that the embargo on social media for the film has been lifted, the first reactions to the much-anticipated sequel are now starting to pop up online.

How does it fare from these early reactions? Pretty well! The first reactions for Wreck-It Ralph 2 praise the film’s heart, and say the sequel is a great follow up to the original. While it doesn’t quite connect with everyone, it does manage to push all the right buttons.

But most importantly? It seems that the scenes with the Disney Princesses will be all worth the wait. Read on to find out what folks online are saying about the film, and let us know if it makes you want to see the sequel more or less than before!

Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet officially hits theaters on November 21. Wreck-It Ralph 2 is directed by Phil Johnston and Rich Moore, and features Ralph (John C. Reilly), Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman), Shank (Gal Gadot), Fix-It Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer), and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch).

The film is described as such:

“Wreck-it Ralph 2 leaves Litwoak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site ‘BuzzzTube.”

‘People Will Be Talking About it for a Long Time’

Die hard Disney fans are going to LOVE this. So many fun references and Easter eggs from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel. Plus, the Princesses are PERFECT. They have way more than you think and people will be talking about it for a long time. — Charlie Ridgely (@charlieridgely) November 3, 2018

‘Very Happy’

Ralph Breaks The Internet is great. Super funny, creative, and charming, with the same kind of character-based emotional core that made the first one so special. It’s a really fun follow-up – very happy. pic.twitter.com/pHhRUECU7c — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) November 3, 2018

Might Make You Long For Something…

Just finished screening #RalphBreaksTheInternet



The movie made me miss my old college friends whom I don’t hang out with anymore cause they got busy with their own families now, which is understandable but man, connecting thru social media just isn’t the same thing — Rama’s Screen (@RamasScreen) November 3, 2018

‘What Disney Magic Looks Like’

Spectacular! #RalphBreaksTheInternet was amazing! Our full review coming soon! A must see on November 21. @wreckitralph @DisneyStudios This is what Disney Magic looks like. — Socalthrills (@socalthrills) November 3, 2018

‘…Much Much Funnier as a Trailer’

Ralph Breaks The Internet was…much much funnier as a trailer? It’s absolutely not a movie for people who work on or use the internet regularly. And that’s okay! But it’s definitely not for me. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) November 3, 2018

‘…A Lot Funnier than the First’

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: It has plenty of story issues but plenty of fun moments. I thought it was a lot funnier than the first film. — Not Sean Mulvihill (@NotSPMulvihill) November 3, 2018

‘A Sequel Equal to its Predecessor’

The best thing about Ralph Breaks the Internet is it has a huge heart. That, along with some surprising subtexts, elevate what’s already a surprising, funny, exciting movie. It’s a sequel equal to its predecessor. pic.twitter.com/FGiSXWo2Z7 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 3, 2018

‘Stick Through the Credits’