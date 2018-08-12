New ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer Features Gal Gadot and More Disney Princesses

A newly-released sneak peek from the Wreck-It Ralph sequel features Gal Gadot‘s just-debuted Shank in high-speed action and another scene featuring Disney’s stable of animated princesses.

Ralph Breaks the Internet finds the burly Ralph (John C. Reilly) and sugary sweet best friend Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) sucked into the internet, where they come across the Siri-like know-it-all Yesss (Taraji P. Henson) and cross paths with tough-as-nails racer Shank (Gadot).

The duo’s time in the internet exposes them to the ‘Oh My Disney’ portal, boasting a hub home to Disney’s biggest properties: Marvel, Star Wars, The Muppets, Pixar Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

It’s there Vanellope — on the run from First Order Stormtroopers — crashes a get-together of Disney Princesses, who let their hair down in their behind-the-scenes hangouts. All surviving original voice actresses return to voice their famed princesses, including Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel (Frozen), Auli’i Carvalho (Moana), Mandy Moore (Tangled) and more.

This new sneak peek, which shows the princesses in their laid-back lounge wear, as teased in a still released through EW, makes a good-natured gag at the expense of frazzled red-haired princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald), a hard-to-understand Scottish warrior from “the other studio” — Pixar.

Ralph and Vanellope participate in the dangerous Slaughter Race, where they first meet the Fast and the Furious-inspired Shank, who brings to mind imagery of Gadot’s pedal-to-the-metal Gisele from that same blockbuster franchise.

“Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her. But as the movie goes on you realize how fun, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her,” the Wonder Woman star said of Shank on Facebook.

“There’s so much texture to her voice and so much living in her voice,” director and writer Phil Johnston said in a statement Friday.

“If Ralph is Vanellope’s big-brother figure, we wanted a big-sister figure. We wanted someone that Vanellope would look up to, and Gal is definitely someone kids — and a lot of adults I know — aspire to emulate. I can’t imagine anyone else embodying that part.”

The Disney Princess clan aren’t the only Disney icons you’ll spot in Ralph Breaks the Internet: armored Avenger Iron Man can be spotted flying overhead in the ‘Oh My Disney’ hub, where Vanellope bumps into the lovably sullen Eeyore of Winnie the Pooh fame — just one of the many pop culture easter eggs packed into the first trailer.

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens November 21.