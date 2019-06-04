X-Men: Dark Phoenix’s Sophie Turner Wants to Team up With Thor in the MCU

Next month, Turner stars in Dark Phoenix, possibly the last X-Men movie to exist outside of the MCU. Many fans are excited at the prospect of the two franchises merging, and Turner is too. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, she even revealed which character in the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe she most wants her version of Jean Grey to team up with: the god of thunder.

“Brother Hammer. Thor,” Turner said, echoing castmate Jessica Chastain. “Anyone would go Thor.”

Thor is played by Chris Hemsworth, and is one of only a few members of the original Avengers left after Endgame. The character has seen a massive overhaul in his last few incarnations, and is heading into Phase 4 as a new man.

There is no doubt that Thor and Jean Grey could fight side by side if given the chance. The two are both heavy hitters in their respective teams, and Dark Phoenix will give Jean a cosmic aspect to rival Thor’s. However, it remains to be seen if they will end up on the same side of any conflicts that could be coming up.

Turner also joked that she might make it into the next Black Panther movie, as she kept accidentally making the Wakanda salute rather than the X-Men symbol with her arms. Even without the inclusion of the X-Men, the MCU has become a sprawling world, and the addition of mutants will undoubtedly make it larger, denser and richer for super hero story telling.

How exactly these franchises will be merged remains to be seen. Studio executives a keeping a relatively tight lid on their plans for the X-Men and the MCU, leaving fans to wonder and speculate. Many question whether current cast members like Turner will get to stay in their roles at all, or if Marvel Studios will want brand new versions of their heroes to get a fresh start.

In the meantime, there are still two more movies to come out in the X-Men universe as it exists now. Turner will take center stage next month in Dark Phoenix, a rehashing of a storyline the movies have already tried to tackle once before and one of the most beloved arcs in the source material comic books. After that comes The New Mutants, a movie that has been in production limbo for years, but is currently slated for a 2020 release.



X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on Thursday, July 6, 2019.