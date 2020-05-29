X-Men: Days of Future Past Cut a Big Conflict Between Storm and Bishop

✖

X-Men: Days of Future Past is one of the best films of the X-Men franchise. However, for fans of Storm and Bishop, it almost got better. The film focused heavily on characters like Wolverine, Mystique, Charles Xavier, and Magneto. Many of the other characters did not get deep character moments (despite having a few epic action beats). As it turns out, Simon Kinberg had plans to expand the depth of characters like Storm and Bishop. While scenes which would have showed more of who they were written into the script, they were cut and never made it to the movie.

Kinberg participated in IGN's Home Theater viewing party of X-Men: Days of Future Past earlier this week. During the event, a series of tweet's from the brand's official Twitter account shared some of the highlights in written quote form. More of Kinberg's thoughts can be found in the Twitter thread but also in the video.

"Storm is one of my favorite characters from the comics and doesn't have the same prominence in the films," Kinberg said. "I wrote a philosophical discussion about war between her and Bishop but it didn't make it into the film." The tweet and thread containing many of Kinbeg's highlights can be found below!

"Storm is one of my favorite characters from the comics and doesn't have the same prominence in the films. I wrote a philosophical discussion about war between her and Bishop, but it didn't make it into the film." - Simon Kinberg #XMen #DaysofFuturePast #WFHTheater pic.twitter.com/Q7OsRg4oIA — IGN (@IGN) May 27, 2020

This is one of many reveals Kinberg made during his re-watch of the 2014 movie. He also opened about the Marvel Cinematic Universe using time travel for Avengers: Endgame after Days of Future Past used it very differently.

"What we did with the X-Men movies was try to create something that was a little more, I guess I would almost call it 'operatic' or 'dramatic,' even bordering on 'melodramatic,'" Kinberg said. "Whereas the MCU movies are largely more fun and poppy and playful, not that they don't have their serious moments too and obviously Endgame has some very serious moments, but the way they handled time travel feels to me in line with the general tonality of their movies. Whereas I think for us this fit more with the tone of what we do."

Where does X-Men: Days of Future Past rank on your list of X-Men films? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.