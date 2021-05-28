Ray Fisher Says He'd Return as Cyborg for Zack Snyder's Justice League 2

✖

Ray Fisher says that he would return as Cyborg for Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 if asked. The star has been in the midst of a struggle between himself and Warner Bros. about the investigation surrounding Justice League’s production. Late last summer, the Cyborg actor accused Joss Whedon of unprofessional behavior on set. As time went on, Fisher also mentioned Geoff Johns and DC Films head Walter Hamada as people standing in the way of the investigation. However, that’s been resolved and WarnerMedia has begun taking steps to address what they’ve found. However, Cyborg has been written out of The Flash, where the character was supposed to have a big presence. But, when a fan asked about the prospect of getting the Justice League back together on Instagram, the actor was more than game to lend a helping hand again.

“I’d definitely pick up the phone. There’s no way I wouldn’t pick up the phone, that’s crazy. Even if he just called me to say what’s up, that phone is getting picked up,” Fisher explained. “He could be like, “Yo, I’m gonna do a Dawn of the Dead 2 and we want you to play a zombie,” I’d be like, just put me way in the back, I’m fine with that.”

The Cyborg actor dropped a pretty long letter about the decision to drop him from The Flash movie after the news released. Check out what he had to say.

“I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash,” Fisher began. “I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising. Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo—and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world.”

“On December 30th 2020, I made it clear that I cannot—with a clear conscience—participate in any production associated with the current President of DC Films, Walter Hamada,” he continued. “The reasoning behind that declaration was twofold: 1) Walter’s purposeful attempt to undermine the Justice League investigation in order to protect his friend, and former co-president, Geoff Johns. 2) Walter’s attempt to protect himself by contributing to the public dissemination of lies and misinformation about myself and the Justice League investigation in Warner Bros. Picture’ September 4th statement to The Wrap.”

“Bear in mind, Walter Hamada interfering with the Justice League investigation is a completely separate issue than the investigation itself,” Fisher added. “And while Walter’s behavior was not a point of focus for the investigation of the Justice League reshoots, his dangerous and enabling actions during the investigation process must be called to account.”

Would you like to see Justice League 2? Let us know down in the comments!