Superbad, The Punisher, More Movies Leaving Netflix on Friday

On Friday morning, when December arrives, you can expect some big changes to Netflix's streaming lineup. There will be a lot of new movies and shows being added to the service, giving subscribers plenty to watch over the weekend and throughout December. Unfortunately, as those new titles come in, there will also be a few things exiting Netflix.

The end of November 30th will see a little over a dozen titles leaving Netflix, including hit movies like Superbad, Arrival, The Punisher, Stuart Little, Hook, and Up in the Air. The service is also losing two seasons of Basketball Wives and four seasons of LEGO: Friends.

Here's the full list of films and TV shows that will exit Netflix has the calendar flips to December:

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf's Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air

Netflix New Arrivals

Even though Netflix is losing quite a few movies at the start of Friday morning, there are plenty more titles coming in to replace them. The streaming service is adding a slew of movies and shows to kick off December, including eight live-action DC movies from the DCEU. You can check out the full lineup of December 1st additions below.

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Which of Netflix's departing titles are you most disappointed to see go? Is there anything in particular you're excited to see make its way to the service? Let us know in the comments!