Superbad, The Punisher, More Movies Leaving Netflix on Friday
Some changes are coming to Netflix's lineup as December arrives.
On Friday morning, when December arrives, you can expect some big changes to Netflix's streaming lineup. There will be a lot of new movies and shows being added to the service, giving subscribers plenty to watch over the weekend and throughout December. Unfortunately, as those new titles come in, there will also be a few things exiting Netflix.
The end of November 30th will see a little over a dozen titles leaving Netflix, including hit movies like Superbad, Arrival, The Punisher, Stuart Little, Hook, and Up in the Air. The service is also losing two seasons of Basketball Wives and four seasons of LEGO: Friends.
Here's the full list of films and TV shows that will exit Netflix has the calendar flips to December:
About Last Night
Arrival
Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2
Dear John
Fences
Hook
LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
New in Town
Peppermint
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Superbad
Surf's Up
The Punisher
Up in the Air
Netflix New Arrivals
Even though Netflix is losing quite a few movies at the start of Friday morning, there are plenty more titles coming in to replace them. The streaming service is adding a slew of movies and shows to kick off December, including eight live-action DC movies from the DCEU. You can check out the full lineup of December 1st additions below.
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Which of Netflix's departing titles are you most disappointed to see go? Is there anything in particular you're excited to see make its way to the service? Let us know in the comments!