Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Trailer Released By Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge's Finale Episode is premiering on Wednesday, December 6th – and Netflix has dropped a new trailer to build the hype – including viewers to treat it as a watch party event!

The trailer for the Squid Game: The Challenge Finale asks the big question: "Who Will Win the 4.56 Million Dollars?" as just three remaining players head into the titular final competition. Of course, this Squid Game reality show has captured the world's attention by delivering delicious human drama in between the games of chance and/or betrayal, and the finale looks like it will be no different.

(SPOILERS) After the second batch of episodes that was released this week, we saw Squid Game: The Challenge whittle its 456 contestants down to just three remaining players: Mai (No. 287), Phill (No. 451), and Sam (No. 016).

Of that trio, Mai has gotten the biggest spotlight: a survivor of the Vietnam War whose life story includes military service and being a single mom, Mai has proven to be both a caring and cunning player – and she showed the latter skill in surviving the Circle of Trust game to make it to the finale. She's easily the fan-favorite to win.

Phill was a dark horse player – kind and warm from the beginning, he looked like an easy target for elimination. However, Phill has shown he's sharp and knows how to read people and make alliances – and he surprised everyone with his detective work in the Circle of Trust, surviving multiple attempts to take him out of the game. This dark horse may end up riding to victory.

Sam has gotten the least attention from the show's producers – but that could be an intentional misdirect. By being a middle-of-the-pack player throughout the competition, Sam has avoided a lot of drama and maneuvered himself into a position to take it all. Will underestimating this player by a costly mistake?

While we know how the original Squid Game show ended, the reality show version has kept us on our toes by undermining expectations with new twist challenges before each game. We can't wait to see the twists producers save for the finale.

What Is Squid Game: The Challenge's Finale About?

(Photo: Netflix)