Zack Snyder Reveals How He Is Editing Justice League in Quarantine

When Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. first started considering their timeline for releasing the Snyder Cut they weren't accounting for the coronavirus pandemic. Though they initially thought that the virus' spread would result in the film needing to be put on the backburner, it turned out that now was the perfect time to do it. In an interview with Beyond the Trailer, Snyder himself opened up about the editing process for the movie which continues unhindered even though the virus has shut down film sets in the United States for months. There's one drawback for Snyder though, since he's editing at home he just wants to focus on editing.

"It's challenging but I'll be honest about our working situation in that it's pretty efficient," Snyder said. "I have editorial upstairs and then downstairs we have like a screening room so we can watch the dailies and watch the visual effects as they come in. (My Editor) and I have this amazing sort of mirrored editing system so I can see exactly what she's doing. It's really an amazing technological setup. The problem is you can't leave it, right? It's literally in the house. It's crack of drawn until the wee hours and we're just (working on it). Unless the kids come and drag me out we're pretty much (in there)."

"People thought, 'It won’t be possible to ramp up, and that maybe this should go on the back burner,'" Deborah Snyder previously told THR. "But we said, 'No, this is the right time' because our visual effects houses that rely on so much are running out of work, so now is the time to be doing this."

Fans will have to wait until sometime next year to see the final product when it premieres on HBO Max, but the director will no doubt be feeding details and reveals for hungry fans until then. Snyder will be participating in a panel at the online Justice Con event this Saturday, July 25th and has also already teased that he might reveal a new clip from the film this week.

"I may show a clip. And it is a small clip," Snyder said in the same interview. "It may be a small clip, And also maybe there's another tiny little announcement, just a little thing, for the fans. The clip is...that's gonna be fun."

Snyder and his film will also be a major part of DC's upcoming FanDome digital event. The filmmaker specifically mentioned that fans will get to see more at FanDome, writing: "First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome." FanDome is set to kick off on August 22.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.