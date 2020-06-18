Justice League Snyder Cut Reveals Teased for DC FanDome Event

✖

This week has been full of exciting news for DC fans and luckily there's a promise of even more good news to come. It was revealed on Tuesday that DC will conduct their first ever digital "FanDome" event for fans, featuring exclusive panels, announcements, and events centered around the characters from DC Comics. Among those reveals is expected to be a news about upcoming World of DC movies. Fans no doubt assumed that this meant we'd be hearing more about the recently announced Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max, but now Snyder himself has confirmed that we'll learn more about his version and maybe even see some of it.

While posting the first teaser video for his cut of the film, Snyder specifically mentioned that fans will get to see more at FanDome, writing: "First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome." The video Snyder posted included footage of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman uncovering a mural of the villainous Darkseid.

Following Snyder's post, Aquaman himself Jason Momoa also chimed in, adding: "The best part about being aquaman is that zack synder created me so i get to see all this awesome sh*t before anyone." Momoa went on to tag HBO Max and include the hashtags #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome. You can check out both posts below.

DC describes FanDome as "an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984."

All of this content will be virtually housed in 6 different, fully-programmed areas inside the virtual DC FanDome: “Hall of Heroes” (Main Hall), DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse and DC FunVerse. Content will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Additionally, content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language.

With no tickets necessary and a wide variety of languages simulcasting news, FanDome might be the most accessible event for the largest number of people that DC or Marvel has ever put on.

