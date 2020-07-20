Zack Snyder Teases New Justice League Footage Coming This Week

✖

By the time next week rolls around, there's a good chance we will have seen some new footage from the highly-anticipated HBO Max venture, Zack Snyder's Justice League. The original Justice League film came out back in 2017 but it was clear pretty quickly that the vision that arrived in theaters wasn't the one that Snyder had in mind, which lead to the movement known as Release the Snyder Cut. It was announced this year that Snyder's official cut of the film was being finished and would be released on HBO Max in 2021.

Snyder has spent the time since Justice League's theatrical release sharing small teases from his version of the film on Vero, mostly in the form of black and white photos. Recently, the filmmaker unveiled a full clip from the movie that acted as a teaser for what's to come. It looks like fans will finally get the chance to see another look at the Snyder Cut later this week. The director revealed during a recent interview with Beyond the Trailer that he's probably going to be sharing a small clip at Justice Con this Saturday, along with some other news that is sure to excite fans.

"I may show a clip. And it is a small clip," Snyder explained to the interviewer. "It may be a small clip, And also maybe there's another tiny little announcement, just a little thing, for the fans. The clip is...that's gonna be fun."

The first clip that was released showed Gal Gadot's Diana Prince discovering the history of Darkseid and the motherboxes. There's no telling what this new one will reveal, but it will surely be something that wasn't featured at all in the original cut of Justice League.

WarnerMedia is investing a large amount of money into Snyder's Justice League, giving the post-production treatment to all of the footage that Snyder shot with the cast that was scrapped during Joss Whedon's reshoots. The film could be around four hours in length, or split into a multi-part television event, allowing it to stretch even further.

Are you looking forward to seeing the next bit of footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League? Let us know in the comments!

Zack Snyder will be participating in a panel at the online Justice Con event this Saturday, July 25th.

