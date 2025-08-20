Zack Snyder’s Next Movie Starts Shooting Soon (But It’s Not Rebel Moon 3)

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is inextricably linked to the superhero genre, having defined the visual language of DC Comics adaptations for nearly a decade with movies like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His filmography is known for its blend of high fantasy, big-budget set pieces, and elements of horror, creating a distinct and often polarizing style. His most recent venture was the ambitious science-fiction epic Rebel Moon, a two-part cinematic event for Netflix that was met with a lukewarm critical and fan reception, leaving the future of that franchise in question. Following this large-scale project, many wondered what the director’s next move would be. Instead of another sprawling fantasy or comic book adaptation, Snyder is taking a decidedly different route for his next film, which is set to begin shooting this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Snyder is now in pre-production to direct The Last Photograph, a war drama that has been a long-gestating passion project for the filmmaker. The movie will reunite Snyder with two actors from Rebel Moon, starring Stuart Martin and Fra Fee. The script was written by Kurt Johnstad, a frequent collaborator who penned both 300 and Rebel Moon, and is based on an original story conceived by Snyder himself. Finally, Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller are producing through their Stone Quarry banner, with Gianni Nunnari also producing for Hollywood Gang Productions.

The Last Photograph Promises to Be Zack Snyder’s Most Unique Movie

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The decision to helm a grounded war drama marks a significant departure from Snyder’s recent body of work, which has been dominated by large-scale productions. In contrast, the narrative of The Last Photograph is a character-focused thriller.

“[In The Last Photograph] an ex-DEA operative must return to the mountains of South America in an effort to find his missing niece and nephew, following the brutal murders of their diplomat parents,” the producers explained in the official plot description. “Enlisting the help of a washed-up junkie war photographer, the only person to have seen the face of the killers, he sets out, determined to find the children and the truth, but soon learns he must also face the ghosts of his past. Their journey into the unknown takes them further and further away from civilization, bringing into question everything they believe, while slowly eroding the distinction between real and surreal.”

This intense focus on a character-driven journey is quite different from the world-ending stakes of Snyder’s usual productions. By the looks of it, The Last Photograph strips away the genre armor of capes and spaceships to focus purely on human trauma and suspense. As such, the premise suggests a film that will rely more on raw performance and atmospheric tension than the epic visual flair that has become Snyder’s signature, and it will be interesting to watch the filmmaker move towards a more contained project.

The Last Photograph‘s lengthy development history further underscores its significance as a more personal endeavor for Snyder. The film has been in the works for many years, at one point having major stars like Christian Bale and Sean Penn attached to the lead roles back in 2016. Its persistence over more than a decade highlights its status as a true passion project, one that Snyder has chosen to pursue now over other potential large-scale blockbusters.

What are your thoughts on Zack Snyder tackling a more grounded drama? Let us know in the comments!