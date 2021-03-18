Zack Snyder's Justice League: Three New Posters Released

✖

Ahead of March's release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, the streamer has released a new teaser poster for the four-hour movie event. Since the project was announced last year, fans have wondered when they would get a real trailer for the film, with previous peeks being brief and full of largely contextless clips, and with the release of an official poster -- and the March 18 release date -- it now seems likely that releas is imminent. Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to be released to HBO Max (and possibly theaters, too) in March, with no specific date set to this point and lots of fan anticipation around the project.

Paying homage not just to the content of the film, but also to the meta-context around Snyder's quest to get his cut of the movie completed and seen, the trio of posters are captioned "fallen," "risen," and "reborn." The first features a shattered Justice League logo, while the second -- an homage to the cover of 1992's The Death of Superman -- features a tattered flat bearing the Justice League logo. The third is a film canister.

You can see them below.

Justice League Part One and Part Two were announced at the same time, with filmmaker Zack Snyder supposedly filming them back to back. That did not last long, though. Snyder eventually left Justice League shortly after the death of his daughter. But even before that, a set visit during production on the film included quotes that indicated that Part Two was not guaranteed to happen, and might not happen with Snyder even if it did. Conventional wisdom says that before he exited the movie, the plan was to build a trilogy of films, but even at its most bullish, Warner Bros. only announced the two before things started to change.

When Justice League was released in 2017, with Snyder as the sole credited director of the movie but everyone knowing that Whedon had overseen significant reshoots and dramatically cut the film back from its original runtime to meet studio demands, the film was relatively well received -- as long as the bar you are using for that statement is the one set by other DC movies, which up to that point had been largely hated by critics and divisive among fans.

When HBO Max was ready to launch, the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League was one of the first big announcements, and fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what comes of it.