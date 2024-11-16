Zack Snyder’s Next Movie Is Something Different From the Justice League Director

Fresh off his sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, director Zack Snyder is pivoting in an unexpected direction with his next Netflix project: a gritty, grounded action thriller centered on the Los Angeles Police Department. The untitled feature marks a significant departure from the filmmaker’s signature fantastical style.

The project reunites Snyder with longtime collaborator Kurt Johnstad, who previously co-wrote 300 and the Rebel Moon films. While specific plot details remain confidential, the story is described as being “set in the high-stakes world of life and death and centered on an elite LAPD unit that is relentlessly confronted with the unforgiving collision of law and morality,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This venture represents Snyder’s first truly grounded feature, abandoning the “laser-shooting rebels, brain-eating zombies, bone-breaking caped crusaders, or limb-severing Spartans” (per THR) that have defined his filmography. The project will be produced through Stone Quarry, the production company he runs with his wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller.

Interestingly, the film highlights Snyder’s current career arc. Over two decades ago, he nearly made his directorial debut with S.W.A.T. at Sony but departed the project due to creative differences over the rating. While the studio wanted PG-13, Snyder pushed for an R-rating before ultimately quitting. “Years ago, Dan [Lin, Netflix’s head of film] and I had a conversation about our shared interest in telling a compelling and visceral character-driven story set within the intense, complex and captivating landscape of the LAPD. It’s a conversation that has stuck with me,” Snyder explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

This will be Snyder’s fourth directorial effort for Netflix, following Army of the Dead and both parts of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire released in late 2023 and Part Two: The Scargiver in April 2024, with director’s cuts of both films made available in August. It’s also the sixth project from Stone Quarry for the streaming service, including the Army of Thieves prequel and the animated series Twilight of the Gods, which was released in September.

The announcement has sparked speculation about the status of other Snyder projects, particularly Planet of the Dead, the planned sequel to Army of the Dead. While that film’s title was announced in October 2021, no significant updates have emerged since then. The animated series Lost Vegas also appears to be in limbo.

The LAPD project arrives as Netflix continues to strengthen its relationship with Snyder despite mixed responses to recent projects like Rebel Moon and Twilight of the Gods. The streaming service appears to be betting on Snyder’s take on a genre that has recently found success, as exhibited by the hit film Rebel Ridge. No casting announcements have been made, and additional details about the production timeline remain under wraps.