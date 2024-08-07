Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Universe Reportedly Scrapped by Netflix

Army of the Dead fans just got some bad news. Zack Snyder’s horror action series won’t be getting that animated series that was previously hinted at. Netflix isn’t breaking ties with the fan-favortie director just yet. He and Deborah Snyder still have Twilight of the Gods hitting this year. The Wrap first reported the news of Army of the Dead hitting a snag though. “We are very ambitious with everything.” Deborah said before pointing out Army of the Dead isn’t completely six feet under. She pointed out there are plans for a Halloween themed experience at Six Flags parks. So, hope springs again.

It wasn’t that long ago that Zack Snyder was talking to GamesRadar about his ideas for an Army of the Dead follow-up. “I’m a huge fan of the Army universe,” Snyder began. “We were working on — and are trying to get back up — our Army animated series, which was really cool. We recorded the whole thing, we recorded all the voices — Christian Slater, all these cool people. Super fun.”

He added, “In that, we really did the same thing of developing this big, world-building concept [as Rebel Moon] … My idea for Army 2 is Planet of the Dead, which is a much more — [it] scales in a crazy way, so super excited about it. Right now, obviously, I’m trying to run parallel courses with these two monsters, but [I’m] really excited that people are excited to see more from the Army universe because I love it.”

Twilight Of The Gods Is Still Coming

Zack Snyder presents TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, an all-new daring and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology. On their wedding night, SIGRID and LEIF survive a wrath of terror from THOR, which sets them – and a crew of crusaders – on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons. Pilou Asbæk as Thor in Twilight of the Gods Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024

Snyder’s fans need not worry, Netflix has his animated series still on the docket: “Zack Snyder presents TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, an all-new daring and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, LEIF, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by SIGRID, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, SIGRID and LEIF survive a wrath of terror from THOR, which sets them – and a crew of crusaders – on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons.”

“Featuring the voices of Sylvia Hoeks as SIGRID, Stuart Martin as LEIF, Rahul Kohli as EGILL, Paterson Joseph as LOKI, Jamie Clayton as SEID-KONA, Pilou Asbæk as THOR, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as HERVOR, Kristofer Hivju as ANDVARI, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as THYRA, John Noble as ODIN, and Peter Stormare as ULFR, among others.”

