Netflix Geeked Week 2023 Teases Anime Updates

Geeked Week might be a relatively new event in Netflix’s roster, first arriving online in 2021, but it has quickly become a major method in which the streaming service reveals some of its future projects. In 2023, Netflix has quite a number of projects in its future, with anime continuing to play a big role for the platform. In touting the event that will take place next month, Netflix revealed which anime projects, animated or otherwise, will arrive as a part of the online extravaganza.

Anime as a medium has been growing exponentially in recent years in North America. With anime and manga sales skyrocketing as more fans have been able to experience the mediums’ various tales, Netflix has not only licensed some heavy hitters as exclusives but created quite a few original animated series of its own. Most recently, Castlevania was able to make a major splash with its sequel series, Castlevania: Nocturne. While not animated, the live-action adaptation of One Piece has paid off dividends for the streaming service, with many fans believing that this new take on the Straw Hat Pirates has finally managed to defeat the “live-action anime adaptation curse”. With next month’s Netflix Geeked event, more live-action anime adaptations will be teased.

Geeked Week Returns

In a new poster for the upcoming Geeked Week, Netflix is touting quite a few anime projects that will be a part of the event. THe current roster of live-action adaptations includes Avatar: The Last Airbender, Yu Yu Hakusho, One Piece, and Sweet Home. When it comes to original anime series, the streaming service has listed Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Tom Raiders: The Legend of Lara Croft, Blue Eye Samurai, Ultraman: Rising, Devil May Cry, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, and many more.

Now that One Piece has managed to “defeat the curse”, it will be interesting to see what other anime properties might get a similar treatment in the future from Netflix and other outlets. While Avatar: The Last Airbender’s upcoming television series won’t be the first time that we’ve seen Aang and the gang brought to live-action, Yu Yu Hakusho’s series will be the first time that Yusuke Urameshi gets the live-action treatment.

Which project are you most excited to learn more of at next month’s Netflix Geeked Week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.