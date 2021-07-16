Zendaya Trends As Fans React to Her Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Zendaya fans are reacting to her turn as Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy this weekend. A wild spot for the movie popped up on Twitter, but the reveal of Lola’s voice has taken over the platform. Zendaya is usually a surefire way to get your property talked about on social media and the Space Jam sequel isn’t any different in that regard. Once the trend began, people just began reminiscing about all the iconic moments from the star in recent years. It feels like that happens whenever one of these topics reaches the larger world of discourse. However, the Space Jam character herself found a day in the spotlight on social as fans debated whether they like Lola’s new design for various reasons. It’s just wild to see all of this unfold on social media with no end in sight.

I love Zendaya so much, but damn her voice doesn't fit Lola https://t.co/WuK6a2KNcN — Lynx ⊙ (@Lynxvx) June 6, 2021

Read the official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy below:

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids.”

“When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

