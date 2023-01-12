Missing Star Storm Reid Praises Zendaya: "I've Looked Up to Her My Entire Life" (Exclusive)

Missing star Storm Reid says that she's looked up to Zendaya her entire life. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian talked to the actress about the people she's been the most starstruck by in her career. Reid has a lot of love for her Euphoria co-star. The two play sisters in that HBO Max show, but their bond actually mimics that dynamic in real-life. Multiple interviews have seen both compliment their "sibling" and the Suicide Squad star is extremely grateful to have that relationship. As one of the bigger stars of her generation, Zendaya is a pretty big presence in any room she walks into. So, you can imagine having that kind of friendship would be a pretty big deal for a younger actor.

"I have looked up to her my entire life," Reid admitted. "It's a surreal thing to think about. When you are able to work with and have a rapport and relationship with after all this time. The fact that I get to call her my big sis, and feel that emotion, and feel that she's my sister is a blessing."

Everyone Really Loves Zendaya

The actress's Dune co-stars have had similar compliments when asked. Timothee Chalamet says that Zendaya is absolutely fantastic in the upcoming sequel. He talked to Variety about being able to work with her and Florence Pugh. It's going to be a star-studded affair when Denis Villeneuve's big follow-up comes out this year. Check out what else he had to say down here.

"Florence is really special," Chalamet told the outlet. "She's an incredible actor. She was incredible in Dune -- seriously incredible. She brought a gravitas to the role. And I can't believe my good fortune at this young age...between Taylor Russell in Bones and All and Zendaya in Dune. And Austin Butler's in that movie too." Chalamet also confirmed that Pugh had wrapped her role in the Dune sequel.

When it came to Zendaya's impressive performance, Chalamet gushed, "She hasn't wrapped yet, and it's amazing. She's bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance. And she's really become a sister. I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca [Guadagnino], because we worked with him back to back on wildly different projects."

