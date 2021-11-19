Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Movie Trailer Released

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is getting one more chance to shine after being cancelled by NBC earlier this year. The fan-favorite musical series was axed after its sophomore season, but its creator and fans fought to find a way to keep the story going and Roku stepped in to lend a hand. The result is an original holiday movie titled Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, and it takes place after the events of the Season 4 finale.

The Zoey’s Christmas movie is already finished and ready to debut on The Roku Channel on December 1st. While that is still a couple of weeks away, fans don’t have to wait that long to see the film’s first footage. The trailer for Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas was released online Thursday afternoon. Take a look!

This movie will resolve some of the questions and cliffhangers leftover from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2. In all likelihood, the film will put a bow on Zoey’s story, but creator Austin Winsberg isn’t totally out of ideas for more. Should the chance present itself, he’s keeping the door open for another outing in the future.

“It’s an excellent open question,” Winsberg told Entertainment Weekly. “Roku has been really amazing, supportive partners and really just wanting to lean into all things Zoey. The challenge of the movie was to feel like people could come in without having seen the show before and to feel like we’re telling a whole story as a movie, not just extended episodes of the show. So it’s a story that has some version of a beginning, middle, and end. But I also feel like we keep it open enough that, should the demand be out there, I could definitely see the story continuing, either more episodes or more movies.”

“I have lots more Zoey movie ideas in my head,” the creator continued. “Now that I’ve kind of come around to the Zoey movie idea and the structure of these movies, I have more movie ideas in my head already. If there’s a demand out there? And the cast really loved making the movie too. There was something about coming in to do this one particular thing and to really just focus on that that I think everyone really responded to. Everybody had a good time.”

Are you excited for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!