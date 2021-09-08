Yet another cancelled TV series is getting new life thanks to streaming, though this time the title in question is wrapping up with a holiday spin. The musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was cancelled by NBC after just two seasons, leaving fans everywhere asking for more from the characters and story. While there won’t be an additional season of the show, Roku opted to close things out by bringing Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist back as an original Christmas movie.

Roku just recently started getting into the originals game, having purchased the library of titles from the now-defunct Quibi streaming service. This will be the company’s first original film, and it’s set to go into production soon, with a premiere date on The Roku Channel planned for later this year. The previous 25 episodes of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will also be made available on The Roku Channel sometime this fall.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas takes place directly after the events of the show’s second season. Stars Jane Levy and Skylar Astin will return for the feature film, along with fellow cast members Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters.

“I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again,” creator Austin Winsberg said in a statement. “I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere…”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. “The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on The Roku Channel this holiday.”

Are you looking forward to the return of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist later this year? Let us know in the comments!