Zombieland: Double Tap Official Website Is a Hilarious MySpace Parody Page

It has been a while since the first Zombieland shambled into theaters, almost a decade to be exact. Zombieland: Double Tap‘s new website is a wink and a nod to that fact as it is a dead ringer for Myspace’s old layout. In a world before everyone and your grandmother was using Facebook to keep in touch, there was Myspace. (and before that LiveJournal, and before that Friendster, and so on…)

All the hallmarks of that early new millenium online experience are there: custom cursors, curated music playing as soon as the page loads, and your “Top 8” friends. The top of the page reads “Zomspace: a place for survivors” with a wink and a nod to the social network’s old logo. They expanded the top friends feature out to 10, but it is hard not to admire just how clever the entire stunt is.

After nearly a decade away, the Zombieland franchise is back for seconds this fall in Zombieland: Double Tap. That long wait for a sequel might seem strange for most films, but it sounds like the people surrounding this franchise wouldn’t mind keeping up that pattern. In an Entertainment Weekly interview, director Ruben Fleischer got asked about a potential third film. He told the outle that star Emma Stone had a unique suggestion for all potential sequels.

“We have to see how this one’s received and if that’s something audiences would want,” Fleischer revealed. “But I think we all had so much fun making this one, we’d be really lucky to get to return to Zombieland. Although, I will say, Emma said, she thought it would be fun if we did one of these every 10 years. Knowing that Woody [Harrelson is] just the healthiest guy there is, he’s going to outlive all of us, and so we can just keep doing them every 10 years, ’til the end of time.”

Fleischer also provided some insight into the reasons for the large gap between the films, and what brought the cast and crew back for a sequel.

“The easy answer is, I think we all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things,” Fleischer said. “I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn’t figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for. We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original. And that ultimately all comes down to the script. So, we were all demanding and discerning to make sure the story was one that was worth getting the gang back together. Sometimes it does take time to get that right.”

Zombieland: Double Tap sees the return of Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Harrelson), Wichita (Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who have formed a sort of found family in the decade after the events of the first film. The film will feature a slew of new cast members, including Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Rosario Dawson, Thomas Middleditch, Luke Wilson, and Dan Aykroyd.