Captain America 3’s Chris Evans: "Don’t Take My Job From Me Prematurely"

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Avengers and Captain America star Chris Evans is promoting his new film Before We Go, so of course reporters are taking the opportunity to try to pry a Marvel Studios scoop out of him.

In an interview with MTV, Evans was asked about how Avengers: Age of Ultron will lead into Captain America 3. Evans replied, "That's the beauty of the Marvel Universe. It's this giant web of plot, where everything is kind of connected to everything else, whether it's Thor, whether it's Iron Man, whether it's the Avengers, everything is kind of involved. That's the beautiful thing, and especially for the fanboys who understand these plotlines. Every time there's a new film announced, there's this surge of excitement as to where they're going to go. I think with Cap 3, we're going to continue that excitement."

As far as what was planned, Evans admitted he knew, but he avoided confirming or denying the rumor that Captain Americamight soon be leading a new team of Avengers. Evans just summed it up by saying, "Marvel doesn't disappoint. Whatever you're hoping for, you're probably going to get."

As far as handing off the Captain America shield to Bucky or Falcon, Evans said, "Who's handing off the shield? Don't take my job from me prematurely dude!"

Evans added, "I'm sure it'll happen at some point, all good things have to come to an end. But I'm really happy playing the character, and I'm honored to be a part of the Marvel Universe for now."

Get More: Movie Trailers, Celebrity News

Captain America 3 is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on May 6, 2016.