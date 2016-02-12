Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals BTS Photos From New Video Featuring Marvel Character

✖

Earlier today came a shocking reaction video for the upcoming 20th Century movie Free Guy with stars Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi appearing in-character as Deadpool and Korg, the roles they play in Marvel movies on the big screen. It marks the first time that Reynolds' Deadpool has crossed over with someone from the MCU and to celebrate the occasion the actor took to social media to show off some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot (this video also explains a previous tease from Reynolds). In one selfie that Reynolds posted he included the caption "Me thinking about stealing another suit. Then realizing Disney owns Deadpool;" a follow-up added: "Then stealing it anyway." Check them out below!

This marks Reynolds' first time back in the Deadpool costume since 2018's Deadpool 2, which he also pokes fun at somewhat in the new video. If the choice of he and Waititi as their Marvel characters seems random, it's because both of them appear in Free Guy (a film that has been eagerly awaiting its release date after multiple COVID-19 delays). It's worth noting that these two also appeared in another movie together, 2011's Green Lantern, but a reaction video to that movie from these two characters from the House of Ideas seems....less likely. We can all dream though.

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds)

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is the only actor/character/franchise confirmed to have been imported from Fox's X-Men series of movies into Marvel Studios' ever expanding cinemaitc universe. Marvel head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in the works at Marvel Studios, with Ryan Reynolds returning. Bob's Burgers scribes Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin have been tapped to pen the script for the new film, stepping in for writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who wrote the first two movies.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige previouslytold Collider.

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds)

The third film starring Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth is so far the only film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe confirmed to be rated R, something that not even the PG-13 Blade reboot will get to share in apparently.

Reynolds returning to the film has some fans hoping that another X-alumnus, Hugh Jackman, will show up in the MCU as Wolverine. A recent photo of Jackman and Feige together has only fueled those hopes.

Deadpool 3 is currently in development at Marvel Studios. Free Guy hits theaters on August 13th.