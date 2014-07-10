Stan Lee Dines In Hell’s Kitchen

On Thursday night, the final five chefs on Hell's Kitchen prepare a meal for Stan Lee. In a promo for the show, FOX teases, "Holy comic book legends! The fantastic final five are cooking for Stan Lee!"

On the episode, Chef Ramsay challenges the remaining contestants to create dishes with only leftover ingredients. With the help of special guest Laurie Buckle, editor of Better Homes & Gardens, Chef Ramsay must decide which contestant dish will be featured in the magazine. The winning contestant also gets a flight session on a private jet, while the remaining contestants must remain in the kitchen and prepare for the next dinner service. With VIP dining guest and comic book mastermind Stan Lee at the VIP table, the pressure is more intense than ever as the remaining contestants attempt to execute a successful dinner service.

The "5 Chefs Compete" episode of Hell's Kitchen airs on Thursday, July 10 from 8 PM to 9 PM ET/PT on FOX.