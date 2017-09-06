The Walking Dead Cast: Negan’s Introduction And What They Would do In An Actual Zombie Apocalypse?

The Walking Dead fans everywhere are highly anticipating the Season 6 finale next Sunday, especially with the recent release of a trailer finally introducing Negan and his barbwire-covered baseball hat.

How far in advance though do you think the cast knows when major characters, like Negan, are being introduced? Some of The Walking Dead cast sat down with Larry King back in 2014 and when asked by a fan when Negan would finally be introduced, they had no idea. Well luckily for fans, that time is near. Negan's appearance in the upcoming trailer has fans beyond excited, and nervous for what's to come. So for everyone's sake, here's hoping who ever they kill off doesn't leave us depressed until next season!

But faced with an actual zombie apocalypse, what would the cast do? Another fan had posed this question to the cast and Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha), Chad Coleman (Tyrese), and Michael Cudlitz (Abraham) each had their own ideas. On their own, each one would probably be doomed, but when they combine their ideas, they might actually have a workable plan. Check out what they would do in the clip below: