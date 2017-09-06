Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands E3 Trailer Released

A new trailer for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands was released after airing at Ubisoft's press conference at E3 2016 Monday. The game, the latest in their wide-spanning Tom Clancy series, and specifically in the Ghost Recon series, features an expansive open world for the first time.

The tactical shooter takes place in Bolivia in the modern day, dynamic day and night and weather systems, and of course, the elite Ghosts squad, the fiction tier 1 group from the U.S. Army.

The cinematic trailer talks about giving people a choice, and shows action including a drone, vehicle chase, and of course some excellent gunplay.

"In Bolivia, the cocoa leaf is core to the culture," Ubisoft's Dominic Butler said. In this world, a cartel has turned this Bolivia into a cocaine hub of the world, and it's up to you and the Ghosts to take him down.

Two additional trailers featuring gameplay were also released. You can watch all three right here.