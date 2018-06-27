Toys R Us Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About Store’s Final Days

It's a sad time for Toys R Us fans. The retailer will close all of its remaining U.S. stores on Friday, June 29, marking the end of its 70-year run.

While Toys R Us has been in the liquidation process for a few months now, as the end nears many fans have been taking to social media to share their memories, feelings, stories, and even final, bittersweet purchases at a store that, for many, was not just an integral part of their childhoods but of American culture itself.

And it isn't just the young-at-heart who are feeling sad about Toys R Us's final days. The retailer took to its official Twitter today to remind shoppers that the store was in its final four days with a short video of a woman talking about how the closure was sad for her young grandson.

Friday will mark the visible end of a process that began nine months ago when Toys R Us initially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. That filing was intended to shed around $5 billion in debt and reinvest the money from debt payment into the stores. However, in March the company converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy and announced that it would close all of its U. S. stores and then stopped website sales shortly thereafter and while some Toys R Us locations have already closed -- many spotted with "For Lease" signs posted outside -- Twitter has become a space for something of a living wake for the remaining stores.

Read on for Toys R Us fans reacting to the final days of the beloved toy store from those don't want to grow up and who will always be Toys R Us kids.