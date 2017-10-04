Batman Star Ben Affleck Reacts To His Brother Not Thanking Him At Golden Globes

Ben Affleck‘s success extends beyond him and has come to include his little brother Casey, who has since broken out into stardom thanks to ensemble parts in franchises like Ocean’s Eleven, indie roles in films like The Assassination of Jesse James and the recent Manchester by the Sea – and of course, via his brother Ben’s film, Gone Baby Gone.

However, as Casey Affleck won his first Golden Globe for Manchester this past Sunday, there was one noticeable absence from his award acceptence speech: Ben Affleck!

Jimmy Kimmel had a bit fun with Ben’s “speech snub” at the Golden Globes; he went so far as to dig up archive footage of Ben thanking Casey during his own 1998 Oscar win for Goodwill Hunting; if that wasn’t enough, Kimmel went on to show footage of Eli Manning thanking older brother Peyton Manning, after Eli’s Super Bowl win with the Giants in 2007.

It’s all done tongue-and-cheek (complete with a trademark Kimmel Matt Damon slam) but there is a note a truth in the joke: After all, Ben did help break down the door for his litle bro. That’s a least worth some kind of thank you!

Ben Affleck’s next film, Live By Night, will be in theaters this Friday.