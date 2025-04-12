Disney Exec Teases New Hank for King of the Hill Revival

King of the Hill is now in the works on a brand new series for Hulu, and one of the execs behind the series at Disney is teasing a Hank Hill that fans will see in a “whole new way” with the coming series. 20th Television Animation has kicked off a whole new era with Disney and Hulu as not only did Disney recently renew four of their biggest animated franchises for four new seasons a piece, but they are also working on new seasons of their classics like Futurama and King of the Hill that will be exclusively streaming on Hulu.

King of the Hill is now working on a new revival series with Hulu that was first announced to be in production back in 2022. Things have changed since that initial announcement, and fans have been steadily given more information about just how different of an approach this new series will take from the original. In a recent interview with Variety, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich teased these changes even further, “You see Hank Hill in a whole new way.”

20th Television Animation

New Hank Hill in King of the Hill Revival?

“I think people are going to love the new ‘King of the Hill.’” Erwich teased. “It is so perfect for our times without trying too hard. You see Hank Hill in a whole new way.” It’s unfortunately a very brief tease, but also a very revealing one. The tease that we’ll be seeing Hank in a “whole new way” also falls in line with all of the other updates to the series we’ve seen revealed in the past few years through previous cast and staff interviews. The biggest of which is the fact that the series will be moving King of the Hill’s timeline forward

Bobby Hill voice actor Pamela Adlon teased that the new King of the Hill will reintroduce Bobby as a 21 year old chef in Dallas (who was also teased to cook in a way that Hank will vehemently disagree with), and given that he was just on the cusp of 13 when the original series ended, it means there has been nearly eight years of time since. This also means that not only will fans see a new version of Hank, but will also see newer (and older) versions of each of the characters from the original series. Plenty of new faces will join the fun as well.

20th Television Animation

What Does This Mean for King of the Hill?

Even more so than the tease of a whole new kind of Hank, the biggest part of Erwich’s tease is that King of the Hill is “perfect for our times without trying too hard.” This was the core of what made the original King of the Hill so special compared to the rest of the animated shows at the time. It was a more grounded fare with the more conservative Hank at the center of it all, but the show really drew fans in with how Hank changed as a result of things changing around him.

King of the Hill constantly challenged Hank’s firm beliefs, and revealed that he was not always right about everything. Hank was willing to shift in the face of a different kind of lifestyle, even if he was uncomfortable with it. With the world changing as much as it has in the last few years since the original show ended, Hank is coming back to put a whole new (but hopefully familiar) spin on things even in our current landscape.

