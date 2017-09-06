Cate Blanchett In Talks To Join All-Female Ocean’s Eleven Film

According to sources for The Playlist, two-time Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett ("Blue Jasmine," "The Hobbit, "Thor: Ragnarok") is in talks to join the cast of the female-led Ocean's Eleven reboot, which is being directed by Gary Ross ("The Hunger Games"), starring Sandra Bullock ("The Heat"), and reportedly being referred to by its creative team as Ocean's Ocho (NOT an official title).

"Should the deal close, Blanchett would be playing the Brad Pitt role next to Bullock's Clooney character at least as far as the outline goes," reports The Playlist. "But neither actress is playing a female version of those characters. Instead, the roles are loosely modeled after the friendship/partnership dynamic established in the [Steven] Soderbergh films."

Because Warner Bros. would like filming on Ocean's Ocho to begin this late fall/early winter, Jennifer Lawrence ("X-Men: Days of Future Past"), who has been rumored to be in talks for a role as well, may have to pass on re-teaming with Ross due to a scheduling conflict. The Playlist adds, "We're hearing her name in connection to the film is early and her involvement may not pan out."

When news of Ocean's Ocho first came out, there was a report that George Clooney ("Batman & Robin") might make cameo as Danny Ocean; however, "that idea has been nixed for now." If the film is a hit, it's possible that he'll make a cameo in a sequel.

Ocean's Ocho screenplay was penned by Olivia Milch ("Queen and Country") and is being produced by Ross, Soderbergh, Greg Jacobs, and Susan Ekins.