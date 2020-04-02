Ric Flair Announces His Run For Presidency

Many Americans are having trouble trying to decide whom to vote for in the presidential election as evidenced by the fact that both candidates have such high unfavorable numbers. However, we are here to tell all the undecided voters to worry not because there is a third party ticket that is here to save the day: Ric Flair and Waka Flocka Flame.

Yes, you read that right. The jet-flying, limousine riding, kiss stealing, wheeling-n-dealing 16-time world champion has announced his bid for the White House. As if this year’s election could not get any more weird, the Nature Boy and the “No Hands” rapper have announced their Presidential bid with the catchy new campaign slogan: “Make America WOOO Again.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Tuesday, the pair made their announcement via Twitter. Ric Flair can be seen ranting and raving, as he is one to do, while flanked by two beautiful models. We would expect nothing less from the Nature Boy.

ATL-based rapper Waka Flocka shared the hilarious video on Twitter with the caption: “FLAIR X FLAME ’16 #MakeAmericaWOOOOOagain.”

In the video, Waka explains that earlier this year he announced his candidacy for the highest office in the land. However, he was later informed that at only 30-years-old, the rapper was too young to become the Commander in Chief. Therefore, Flame put his Presidential dreams on the back burner in order to endorse Ric Flair.

“Waka Flocka, my brother!” Flair says. “The greatest rapper in the world today wants Nature Boy to be his running mate. Are you kidding me?!”

“You know what, you know why he asked me, because he knows, I’m a kiss-stealing, wheeling-n-dealing, limousine riding, jet flying son of a gun,” Flair said.

Sounds like a joke right? Well, the duo actually has a website called www.flairflame2016.com, and you can even buy promotional products including t-shirts, hats, coffee mugs, and phone cases. With only 20 days left until the election, the Flair-Flame ticket may be hard pressed to build enough momentum. However, it’s fair to say that most Americans would jump at the chance to support any other candidate other than Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Don’t forget to head to the polls on November 8. “Register to vote, we won’t lose,” Flair said.

What do you think? Is it time to “Make America Woo Again” with Ric Flair and Waka Flocka Flame?

[H/T NESN]