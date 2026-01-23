5 Best ‘Brainrot’ Toys Every Internet-Poisoned Collector Needs

Being the “best” brainrot toy is kind of like being the best junk food. Sure, you might have some redeeming values that set you apart, but at the end of the day you’re not exactly premium quality. That said, we should define our terms a little bit: What are brainrot toys, exactly? Well, they tend to be quick toys or collectibles based on transient internet culture. In other words, meme toys. There is also an entire subgenre known as “Italian brainrot toys” that focus almost entirely on AI-generated hybrid creatures with Italian-sounding names that have become popular on TikTok—Bombardiro Crocodilo (a crocodile mixed with a bomber plane) or Tung Tung Tung Sahur (a wooden log man with a bat).

Like the memes and AI-generated nonsense that spawn them, brainrot toys also tend to be cheaply made and disposable. However, some manage to capture the “anything goes” humor behind the creations they represent, and might have some staying power, even if only as “hey, remember when this was a thing?”

We dug through the piles of brainrot toys to find those that can be called “the best” with a semi-straight face (smirking is allowed). Here are the ones that have made the grade.

Tung Tung Tung Sahur

You can buy boxes filled with tiny plastic Italian brainrot toys, but if you really want to commit to this whole idea than you should at least shell out the extra cash for this fully articulated representation of Tung Tung Tung Sahur. Roughly 8” tall, this figure at least feels substantial and well made (the shark-in-sneakers Tralalero Tralala is also well done).

“67” Plush

By now, you know that kids of a certain age will freak out if you even accidentally say the numbers 6 and 7 in sequence. If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em with this hand-sewn “67” creature that is at least cuddly and soft. Its odd shape and bright colors can even appeal to very young kids who also don’t have any idea what it all means.

Skeletor Running Away

The Funko Pop line has expanded into so many areas that memes were inevitable. This one gets bonus points for being cute and creative. Based on the popular meme where pair horrible facts or disturbing trivia with a screengrab from the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon of Skeletor running away as if he just dropped a truth bomb, these figurines even have the “until we meet again!” line that typically accompanies the memes.

Skibidi Toilet

Based on a bizarre web series from 2023, Skibidi Toilet is about a conflict between human heads popping out of toilets and humanoids with camera, speakers and televisions for heads. Don’t go back and reread that sentence, it won’t make any more sense unless you were in second grade in 2023. Although Funko has made their own Skibidi Toilet figurine, you may as well go “deluxe” with this 6”, fully articulated representation of a toilet head character.

Talking “This is Fine” Dog Display

One of the most enduring and popular memes ever created, the “This is Fine” meme features a happy (but dopey) looking dog calmly enjoying a cup of coffee while his house burns down around him. It’s become a sadly relatable symbol of how all of us are just trying to get by while the world around us little feels like it’s crumbling into disaster and chaos. But hey, this toy features light up flames and the dog’s voice saying “this is fine” accompanied by flame sound effects. This is one we can all agree on.