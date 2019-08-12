Stranger Things Reimagined As A Classic 8-Bit Video Game

In July, Netflix released the original series Stranger Things, a story set in 1983 that is infused with the style and trappings of the great storytellers and filmmakers of its era, including Stephen King, John Carpenter, and Steven Spielberg. While the film had plenty of staples of the 1980s hidden in the background, including The Thing and Evil Dead movie poster, and even a Dungeons & Dragons campaign that factors into the series’ plot.

However, one aspect of the 1980s that only got a cursory mention was video games. That’s understandable, as the hobby wouldn’t really become a household staple until the release of the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985. Still, pixelated art has become one of the 1980s longest lasting contribution to popular culture, and even Stranger Things creators the Duffer Bros. have mused that they’d like to use to an 8-bit game to bridge the gap between season one and two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist Matheus Bitencourt decided to get a head start on that idea, creating two animated GIFs of pixelated Stranger Things fan art. One is a video game title screen featuring Eleven flickering between the Hawkin forest and the “Underneath.” The second is a conversation cutscene featuring everyone’s favorite character, Dustin.

Spielberg’s E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial was a big influence on Stranger Things, but it was also a movie with a notoriously terrible video game tie-in. Hopefully, a Stranger Things game wouldn’t take things that far in mimicking its inspiration. Now back to anxiously awaiting the Stranger Things‘ second season on Netflix.

Via VG247

—

Have you seen Suicide Squad yet? Want to win a Hot Toys Joker figure from the movie? All you have to do head on over to ComicBook.com’s Movie Database or click the image above and rate the movie to enter! A winner will be chosen August 19th, 2016!