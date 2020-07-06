Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Santa and Mrs. Claus At Children’s Hospital

Everybody knows the phrase, “With great power, comes great responsibility.”

In the case of celebrities, their fame gives them great power. How they use that fame is the great responsibility. For Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, theyre handling their bright shining stars wonderfully this holiday season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pop sensation Perry and star of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise Bloom suited up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus to head over to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital and spread some Christmas cheer. While it was probably the parents most excited to the celebrities (who likely need a pickup as they gear up to spend holidays at their children’s bedsides), the kids were likely ecstactic for a mix of both the celebrities and the holiday figures they were portraying.

“Well [Orlando Bloom] was a previous award recipient last year, so he knows it better than I,” Perry said. “And he’s been a UNICEF ambassador for over 10 years and I’ve only been a few years, so he’s kind of shown me some of the ropes.”

Perry, who appeared in this year’s Zoolander 2, has not done nearly as much costuming as Orlando Bloom for the cinematic cameras (though, she does a good bit on stage). Bloom will be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for it fifth installment in 2017.