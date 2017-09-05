MTV Launches First-Ever ‘MTV Movie & TV Festival’ Event For Fans

MTV is giving movie and TV super fans the once-in-a-lifetime chance to be a part of Young Hollywood's hottest party of the year with the inaugural "MTV Movie & TV Awards Festival" on Sunday, May 7 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. PT. The network is transforming the grounds outside of the Shrine Auditorium into a massive party for thousands of fans in the afternoon leading up to the main show telecast. The free event will take place directly adjacent to the "MTV Movie & TV Awards" red carpet, giving festival attendees a front row seat to the celebrity arrivals, and will be hosted by Terrence J and MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson. Throughout the festival, the duo will also be featured in live on-air hits and on the official live-stream on MTV.com.

"The 'MTV Movie & TV Awards' is about celebrating the stories and characters that resonate with young people regardless of screen," said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV. "Our full day festival is about bringing that content to life and feeding the audience's passion for great content and music."

The event will feature full sets by All Time Low, Zara Larsson and Bea Miller, major celebrity red carpet interviews on stage in front of all the fans and exclusive sneak peeks from some of today's hottest movies and TV shows. The festival will be available via live-stream on MTV.com and air on MTV Live. Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to win prizes, including tickets to attend the "Movie & TV Awards," plus they will have access to food, drinks, games and more. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. PT. Admission is on a first come, first served basis. For tickets, visit MTVFestivalTickets.com.

The 2017 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" will serve as the ultimate celebration of the best stories, actors, and characters for the MTV audience. Breakout horror film, "Get Out," leads the pack with six nominations, along with "Beauty and the Beast" and "Stranger Things" with four. While fan favorite categories like Best Kiss, Best Hero, Best Villain and more remain, MTV has broken the divide between film, television and streaming series, instead nominating the best performances no matter the screen. Also for the first time, the former Best Actor and Best Actress categories have been replaced with non-gendered Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show. Best Fight has been modernized to Best Fight the System reflecting the audience's increasing awareness and activism around broader social justice issues. In addition, MTV introduced Best American Story, Tearjerker, Best Host, Best Reality Competition and Next Generation. Presenters, performers and additional categories will be revealed closer to the show. Voting is currently open at MTV.com.