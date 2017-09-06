Ronda Rousey’s Coach Speaks Out, Addresses His Haters

This past weekend, Ronda Rousey took a severe, and quick, beating from the super hungry Amanda Nunes. It was a knockout in 48 seconds and it was not pretty.

TMZ recently caught up with both Rousey's coach and mother. Rousey's mother gave some motherly insight, but Rousey's coach was not having it. He quickly fires off a few lines and then speeds away from the reporter.

When TMZ spoke with Edmond Tarverdyan on his way out of Glendale Fighting Club on Tuesday, they asked how he felt about people, including Ronda's mom, blaming him for the Amanda Nunes beatdown.

He might as well have just said, "I am outta here. Bye."

As for Ronda's future, Edmond says everything is still "all good," and no decision has been made on whether she'll fight again.

Rousey has gone radio silent since her loss, but said in a statement she was taking time to "reflect and think about the future."

Opposite of Tarverdyan, Rousey's mother spoke freely and showed compassion for her daughter. In fact, she wants her daughter to quit and wishes she quit a long time ago. She says she wishes her daughter would pursue more writing and other things besides fighting.

In a statement to ESPN, the former UFC Champion first wanted to thank her supporters and fans who have stayed with her through this trying time. "I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me."

Rousey was probably as surprised as everyone else that the fight was as one sided as it turned out to be. Her one goal during her time away from the octagon was to come back with a vengeance and retake her crown, but things didn't go the way she had hoped. "Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes -- even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly -- it doesn't work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

She's not sure what the next step will be, and she will need some time to think it over. "I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding."

