‘Taboo’ TV Spot: Tom Hardy Knows a Thing or Two About the Dead

Nothing about him is the same.

FX has dropped a new television spot for Taboo, an eight-part miniseries from BBC One and FX that stars The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max: Fury Road star, Tom Hardy. He plays the deeply flawed and deeply troubled James Keziah Delaney, a long-thought dead rogue adventurer who returns to London to build a shipping empire, causing a conflict with the powerful East India Company.

The period drama is based on an original story by Tom Hardy and his father Chips Hardy. It was executive produced by Ridley Scott, Steven Knight, and Tom Hardy. This is Hardy's second collaboration with Scott, who produced Child 44, and his third collaboration with Knight, following Locke and Peaky Blinders.

Half of the episodes were directed by Kristoffer Nyholm (Scandinavian series The Killing) and the other half were directed by Anders Engström (Thicker Than Water). The cast also includes Jonathan Pryce, Michael Kelly, Oona Chaplin, and Leo Bill.

Set in 1814, Taboo follows James Keziah Delaney, a man who has been to the ends of the earth and comes back irrevocably changed. Believed to be long dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father's shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father's legacy is a poisoned chalice, and with enemies lurking in every dark corner, James must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his own death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder, and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.

Taboo, an FX original event from Tom Hardy, premieres early 2017.