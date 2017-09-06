The Big Bang Theory: New Look At Penny And Leonard’s Sex Dungeon

In the latest episode of The Big Bang Theory, titled “The Veracity Elasticity,” Sheldon learns that Amy has been lying to him; her apartment was repaired weeks ago, but she said otherwise because she enjoyed the arrangement. He isn’t happy with her dishonesty, especially since he shared his body and his Netflix account with her, but, in the end, he admits that he too wants to continue living with her. Now, they have to figure out where they shall live. Penny’s apartment? Amy’s aparmtent? Or, somewhere entirely new?

With those questions on Sheldon’s mind, he struggles to go to sleep, and since he’s awake and misses his old room, he heads across the hall to go see it. Before he gets to the door, he is visibly alarmed to hear loud, club music coming from his room. He opens the door, and to his horror, finds his room has been transformed into a sex dungeon, Leonard chained-up and wearing leather chaps, and Penny, dressed as a dominatrix, whipping her husband and bouncing to the thumping beat. Luckily…it’s all a dream!

#bts of last nights @thebigbangtheory__ #kaleyspolaroids #corsettook15minstogeton @sanctionedjohnnygalecki A photo posted by @normancook on Nov 4, 2016 at 2:12pm PDT

SHELDON TELLS AMY HE WANTS TO MAKE A BABY WITH HER – After a successful experiment combining their genes, Sheldon will stop at nothing to convince Amy they should procreate. Also, Koothrappali is embarrassed to tell the gang what the new woman he’s dating does for a living.

The main cast features Johnny Galecki as Leonard, Jim Parsons as Sheldon, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Simon Helberg as Wolowitz, Kunal Nayyar as Koothrappali, Mayim Bialik as Amy, and Melissa Rauch as Bernadette.

Maria Canals-Barrera is guest starring as Issabella.

“The Brain Bowl Incubation” was directed by Mark Cendrowski, based on a story by Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Saladin K. Patterson, and the teleplay was written by Steve Molaro, Maria Ferrari, and Tara Hernandez.

“The Brain Bowl Incubation” episode of The Big Bang Theory will air Thursday, November 10 at 8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PTon the CBS Television Network.